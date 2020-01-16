Mauricio Pochettino hints next job will be in Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted his next managerial job will be in England or Spain because they are the "two best leagues in the world".

The former Tottenham manager, who was sacked by Spurs in November, had been linked with the Barcelona job this month before Quique Setien was confirmed in the role.

Pochettino was asked about his next career move at a LaLigaTV event, and said he was still assessing his options.

"For me I was so lucky to start my career as a manager at Espanyol in Barcelona and then to come to the Premier League to learn a different language and culture and I am a better person today.

"I have more knowledge and had a great experience. The Premier League is the Premier League.

"Football was born here in England but I think La Liga has amazing football and amazing coaches.

He added: "England and Spain are the two best leagues in the world."

Poch: Setien faces 'massive challenge' at Barcelona

The former Southampton boss was reportedly approached by Barcelona to be their new boss after they sacked Ernesto Valverde on Monday.

He told LaLigaTV: "Barcelona, of course, are one of the greatest teams in the world. Of course now with the new manager everyone is expecting him to continue the same philosophy.

"Valverde did a fantastic job in La Liga and with Barcelona and it's a massive challenge for Quique Setien. He showed unbelievable love for Johan Cruyff and the style of football of Barcelona.

"I think it's a great opportunity for him to live his dream and it's so amazing to follow what's going to happen."