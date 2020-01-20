Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan raise offer to Tottenham to £11m plus bonuses for midfielder

Christian Eriksen's contract with Tottenham runs out in the summer

Inter Milan are willing to pay £11m plus two bonuses to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham this month, according to Sky in Italy.

Inter previously offered £8.5m for Eriksen but were told that Spurs value him at double that fee.

The Denmark midfielder's agent Martin Schoots will meet with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

Eriksen is wanted by Inter Milan

Schoots was in Italy last week meeting with Inter representatives as talks continued over a January switch.

Eriksen made clear last summer that he was ready to leave Tottenham, although no move materialised then.

0:43 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Christian Eriksen should 'hold his head high' if he decides to leave the club in January. Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Christian Eriksen should 'hold his head high' if he decides to leave the club in January.

His contract expires in the summer and he has been free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs since January 1.

Inter, who are managed by Antonio Conte, are also keen to sign Chelsea duo Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses this month.

Ashley Young joined Inter from Manchester United on Friday for a fee of £1.3m plus bonuses.

Inter trail reigning champions Juventus by four points in the Serie A table after drawing 1-1 with Lecce on Saturday.

They last won Serie in 2009/10, when Jose Mourinho guided them to a historic treble, which also included victory in the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.