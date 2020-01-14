Christian Eriksen: Tottenham and Inter Milan in talks over transfer

Christian Eriksen was booed by Tottenham fans ahead of their FA Cup third-round replay against Middlesbrough

Tottenham are in talks with Inter Milan over the transfer of Christian Eriksen, according to Sky in Italy.

Eriksen is out of contract in the summer and is keen to move to the Italian club.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem for the 27-year-old but the two clubs are currently apart in their valuation of the player.

Inter Milan have offered £8.5m for Eriksen but Tottenham value the Denmark international at double that fee.

0:43 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Eriksen should 'hold his head high' if he decides to leave the club in January Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Eriksen should 'hold his head high' if he decides to leave the club in January

Eriksen played 90 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough on Tuesday but his name was jeered by fans before the match.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho praised the midfielder for his professionalism and believes he can hold his head high if he does leave the club in January.

"He played very well, very professional which is what I expect from him," said Mourinho.

"If his decision is to leave, I think he has to leave with his head up, if he gives everything which is what he tries to do for the team."

When asked if there was any news on Benfica's Gedson Fernandes, who has completed his medical ahead of his move to Tottenham, Mourinho added: "Nothing."

1:59 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss whether Eriksen should wait until the summer to leave Tottenham The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss whether Eriksen should wait until the summer to leave Tottenham

Argentine pair Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso both scored in the FA Cup third-round replay win, setting up a fourth-round tie at Southampton, and Mourinho says both are progressing superbly.

"I am happy with Lamela and Gio. Lamela was out for so long, he has been coming back step by step," he said.

"Playing 20 minutes here, half an hour against Liverpool and 90 here. You could see his fitness is coming.

"And Gio again has been step by step. He was so so good against Liverpool and so so good here again. I am happy with the boys. They played with intensity. And I am happy with result obviously."

