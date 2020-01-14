Jose Mourinho: Christian Eriksen must leave Tottenham with head held high

Christian Eriksen should leave with his head held high if he does depart Spurs, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho insists if Christian Eriksen did decide to leave Tottenham, he should do so with his head held high.

Inter Milan are awaiting a response after making a contract offer to Eriksen's agent, according to Sky in Italy. The Serie A club hope to get a positive response from Eriksen's representative before approaching Tottenham for talks over a transfer this month.

Eriksen played 90 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough on Tuesday, but his name was jeered by fans before the game, though Mourinho said he played professionally.

Eriksen was jeered by Spurs fans before kick-off

"He played very well, very professional which is what I expect from him," Spurs' head coach said. "If his decision is to leave, I think he has to leave with his head up, if he gives everything which is what he tries to do for the team."

Asked if there was any news on Benfica's Gedson Fernandes, who has completed his medical ahead of his move to Tottenham., Mourinho said: "Nothing."

Argentine pair Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso both scored in the FA Cup third-round replay win, setting up a fourth-round tie at Southampton, and Mourinho says both are progressing superbly.

Mourinho said: "I am happy with Lamela and Gio. Lamela was out for so long, he has been coming back step by step. Playing 20 minutes here, half an hour against Liverpool and 90 here. You could see his fitness is coming.

Erik Lamela (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Giovani Lo Celso

"And Gio again has been step by step. He was so so good against Liverpool and so so good here again. I am happy with the boys. They played with intensity. And I am happy with result obviously."

