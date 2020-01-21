Jose Mourinho says Spurs will not make knee-jerk signings in January

Jose Mourinho is planning for the long term at Tottenham

Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham will not make any knee-jerk signings in January.

Spurs are in the market for a striker, with England captain Harry Kane currently recovering from surgery to repair his injured hamstring.

Mourinho's side have played without a recognised striker in their two Premier League games since Kane got injured, at home to Liverpool and away at Watford, and failed to score in either, highlighting the need to sign a replacement for the England captain before the January window closes.

Harry Kane may face the longest injury absence of his career

But Mourinho says any new signings must fit into the club's long-term vision.

"To do something, you have to do something that is good for our future too, not just good for tomorrow," said Mourinho ahead of Wednesday's home clash with Norwich.

"Something that is good for the future too and of course the club is very aware of it and the club is very committed of course but we want to do something that is right by every point of view.

"So I don't speak about other players from other clubs, about things that can happen or not happen because that's not me and that's not the way Tottenham operate too.

"But we are trying to see if any good opportunities arise."

Tanguy Ndombele is recovering from a hip injury

While Kane will not be back any time soon, Tanguy Ndombele is nearing a return after sitting out with a hip injury he picked up against Southampton on New Year's Day.

Mourinho has already expressed some frustration with Ndombele's injury problems and he has made it clear he wants the club record-buy to assume greater personal responsibility for getting himself in peak physical condition.

"We have a plan with him where he is the most important part of the plan," Mourinho explained.

"Not me or the sports science or the medical or the nutrition. It's him, the crucial part of the plan. So we need him to be good in that plan. We put into practice a plan with everything.

"He's having individual training, he's having training with the group, training with coaches, training with sports science people.

"He's having the nutritionist teaching him things he doesn't know. We are taking care of him in every detail. But again it is him the key guy."

