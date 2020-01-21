Victor Moses: Chelsea winger's Inter Milan move closer as he arrives for medical

Victor Moses has been on loan at Fenerbahce from Chelsea this season

Victor Moses has arrived in Italy for a medical, with the wing-back close to completing a move from Chelsea to Inter Milan.

Moses, who has made six appearances in the Super Lig for Fenerbahce this term, landed in Milan on Monday evening, Sky in Italy are reporting.

An agreement has been made "in principle" between Inter and Chelsea for the 29-year-old, as confirmed by Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio.

Victor Moses is set to end his seven-and-a-half-year stay at Stamford Bridge

In his press conference on Monday, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard said: "On Victor Moses; he's obviously coming back from his loan with a view to going elsewhere, and those talks are ongoing as well."

The 29-year-old is set to become the fourth Premier League player to move to the Serie A club this season, following Ashley Young, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez's transfers from Manchester United.

Nigeria international Moses, whose deal at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in June 2020, arrived at Chelsea in 2012 from Wigan Athletic and since then has enjoyed loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham.

Moses is close to following Ashley Young to the San Siro, who finalised his move to Inter last week

The winger has scored 18 goals and made 128 appearances in a Chelsea shirt.

Meanwhile, Inter, who previously made an offer of £8.5m for Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, are now willing to pay £11m plus two bonuses to sign the midfielder this month and Ausilio will meet with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on Tuesday to hold further talks.

Young has joined Antonio Conte's squad after his £1.3m move was finalised last week, while the club remain interested in Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea boss Lampard also says he is open to signing players on short-term deals this month and has not ruled out a move for PSG striker Edinson Cavani.

