Edinson Cavani to Chelsea? 'We'll see', says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard says he is open to signing players on short-term deals this month and has not ruled out a move for PSG striker Edinson Cavani.

The 32-year-old Uruguayan's contract expires at the end of the season but he has told the French champions he wants to leave this month, having made only four starts in Ligue 1 this term.

Lampard has made no secret of his desire to sign a new forward this month due to Chelsea's problems breaking down opponents who sit deep.

Frank Lampard says he wants to sign a new forward in January

It was an issue once again for Chelsea on Saturday when they failed to score against Newcastle, despite dominating the match, before conceding a stoppage-time winner.

The result leaves Chelsea just five points above fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for the top four, and Lampard says they need reinforcements if they want to hold onto a Champions League spot.

"I think long term in January is very difficult so short term is something we would look at," said Lampard when asked what kind of deals Chelsea may make this month.

"I think there are issues that are pressing for us to finish where we want to get to. Short term is something we are looking at.

"He's (Cavani) a great player - I played against him and I always loved his mentality and his attitude. His goal-scoring record speaks for itself. I'm not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we'll see.

"He's an experienced player but so are many other players out there! We are young as a squad so the idea of bringing in experience is not something I'm looking away from. Sometimes the younger players need a bit of help."

'Kepa could have saved Newcastle winner'

Chelsea's defeat at Newcastle was their eighth in the Premier League this season and saw them concede their 30th goal in just 23 games.

Asked what he said to the players in the dressing room after the game, he said: "I felt for them because it certainly wasn't for a lack of effort.

"We pushed for big parts of the game. We had chances and we didn't take them - that was clear.

"We didn't defend the cross right - we should have headed it away, and I think we probably could have saved it with Kepa. They gave everything; it just didn't happen for us on the day."

Lampard: Moses set to leave

Frank Lampard has revealed Victor Moses is set for another spell away from Chelsea, with Inter Milan keen to take him to Italy.

Victor Moses is to return to Chelsea from Fenerbahce and could join Inter Milan

The 29-year-old was a regular in the Blues side that won the Premier League in 2017 under Antonio Conte, who is now in charge at Inter.

Their chief executive Beppe Marotta confirmed the club's interest in Moses - who is returning from a loan spell with Fenerbahce - on Sunday.

"On Victor Moses; he's obviously coming back from his loan with a view to going elsewhere, and those talks are ongoing as well," said Lampard.