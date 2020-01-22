Willian Jose: Tottenham hold talks with Real Sociedad over striker

Tottenham have held talks with Real Sociedad about Willian Jose

Tottenham have held talks with Real Sociedad about a potential move for striker Willian Jose.

The 28-year-old was left out of Sociedad's squad for their Copa Del Rey game against Espanyol on Wednesday.

A tweet from the club read: "Lobete enters the list instead of Willian Jose. The forward has asked the club to remain on the sidelines until his situation is clarified."

Willian Jose has scored eight goals in 22 games this season

Jose Mourinho's side have been left without a recognised No 9 after Harry Kane was ruled out until April after rupturing a tendon in his hamstring on New Year's Day.

Spurs have looked at numerous strikers with a view to bringing someone in to cope with Kane's injury.

Tottenham also held talks with AC Milan over Krzysztof Piatek

They have also held talks with AC Milan over Krzysztof Piatek but it was felt that the Serie A side wanted too high a fee and were looking for a permanent transfer.

