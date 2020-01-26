Hearts 2-1 Rangers: Liam Boyce fires late winner to dent visitors' title charge

Liam Boyce struck with seven minutes remaining as Hearts beat Rangers

Liam Boyce's deflected late winner on his debut secured a pulsating 2-1 comeback victory for rock bottom Hearts against Rangers at Tynecastle.

On a potentially defining afternoon in the Scottish Premiership title race, Boyce struck with seven minutes remaining to inflict only a second league defeat on Steven Gerrard's side in his 100th game in charge.

Ryan Kent broke the deadlock with a well-taken finish two minutes into the second period but Steven Naismith restored parity against his former club after being set up by Boyce (57).

Rangers went in search of the winner that would have closed the gap on leaders Celtic to two points, but instead, Boyce completed a remarkable turnaround, cutting inside Joe Aribo to fire past Allan McGregor via a deflection off Borna Barisic.

Hearts remain bottom of the Scottish Premiership on 17 points but just one adrift of Hamilton while Rangers stay second on 53 points - five behind leaders Celtic with a game in hand.

Rangers slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle

Player ratings Hearts: Pereira (6), White (6), Souttar (7), Clarke (7), Sibbick (7), Irving (7), Henderson (7), Halkett (6), Moore (7), Boyce (9), Naismith (8).



Subs: Bozanic (6), Washington (6), Ikpeazu (n/a).



Rangers: McGregor (6), Flanagan (5), Goldson (6), Katic (6), Barisic (6), Jack (6), Davis (5), Kamara (4), Aribo (6), Kent (7), Defoe (6).



Subs: Polster (6), Ojo (6), Arfield (6).



Man of the match: Liam Boyce.

How Hearts fought back to shock Rangers

Daniel Stendel said: "This is our castle and we need to make it difficult here. It's a great day for us. We work hard on the pitch and training very hard and we have been trying to change things. The players believe in what we're trying to do and everyone fought today."

Stendel bounced along the touchline at the full-time whistle and there is clearly a fighting spirit about this group which will stand them in good stead during the second half of the season.

Naismith described Boyce as giving Hearts a "new lease of life", but despite good possession and energy from the hosts in the opening period, Rangers had the better opportunities.

Kent reflects on missing a good chance to break the deadlock on Sunday

Kent ought to have broken the deadlock when he was slipped through down the right by Ryan Jack, but the midfielder could only blast his right-footed shot high and wide from the angle.

On the quarter-hour mark, Boyce showed why he was brought to the club following 14 goals for Burton Albion in Sky Bet League One this term as he latched onto Naismith's ball to slot beyond McGregor but from an offside position.

Team news Gerrard named an unchanged side with Alfredo Morelos still suspended, meaning Jermain Defoe led the line. Jon Flanagan was once again given the nod in the place of James Tavernier who is recovering still from an appendix problem.



Daniel Stendel made five changes to the Hearts side that drew 0-0 with Ross County as Toby Sibbick and Liam Boyce made their debuts.

Four minutes later, Gerrard's men carved out their second big opening as Kent played a lovely ball into the path of Joe Aribo but the forward lacked the clinical touch, guiding his shot wide of Joel Pereira's left-hand post.

Ryan Kent wheels away in delight after scoring the opening goal at Tynecastle

Rangers had been far from their fluid best, and Gerrard sough to inject some urgency in his team at the restart, making a double change as Jon Flanagan and Jack were replaced by Scott Arfield and Matt Polster. The move paid instant dividends.

Borna Barisic found space down the left, and after the ball was worked into the feet of Aribo, his lay-off to Kent was expertly dispatched beyond Pereira for the third goal of his career against Hearts.

Naismith is mobbed by his team-mates after his fine equaliser at Tynecastle

But Rangers' lead lasted for just 10 minutes as Connor Goldson lost his footing to allow Boyce to find Naismith unmarked inside the box. The former Rangers forward produced a brilliant improvised finish, hooking the ball into the far corner beyond McGregor.

Rangers were desperate to make it seven wins on the spin, and very nearly regained their lead when Defoe blazed high and wide after being slipped through by Aribo - and a minute later, the miss proved very costly.

Boyce began the move, switching the play to Oliver Bozanic down the left, and after his cross was flicked back into Boyce's path off the boot of Steven Davis, the debutant cut inside Aribo to fire past McGregor via Barisic to spark bedlam at Tynecastle.

What the managers said

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel: "We tried to play our game, and we came back. This is important for our mentality. I felt we deserved a point so I'm very happy with the win. It's a great day for us.

"It was a brilliant debut for Liam. He played well for us in the first half and I'm very happy for him that he scored the second goal to win us this game. He couldn't run with 30 minutes to go but he showed a good attitude for all of our players."

Daniel Stendel celebrates after Hearts make it 1-1 against Rangers

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard: "It was a poor performance. I didn't recognise us from the start of the game to the finish. Hearts deserved their win. They rushed us off the pitch and rattled us. They dominated us in terms of the ugly side of the game.

"We've been really organised, competed well and won second balls until now away from home, but there was nothing on either side of our game. It's always frustrating when you lose a game but I'm shocked as I didn't see that coming. You can lose a football match, but I didn't recognise my players and everything we work on daily."

Man of the match: Liam Boyce

Liam Boyce was denied a first-half goal on his debut by the offside flag

Hearts secured only their third victory in the Scottish Premiership and with Boyce leading the line alongside Naismith, they look an entirely different proposition.

This now needs to be the standard, having enjoyed 54 per cent possession and five shots on target to Rangers' two.

Boyce admitted afterwards that he had not had time to train having arrived from Burton for £150,000 late this week - but Stendel's risk throwing him into the deep end proved a masterstroke.

👏⭐️Liam Boyce - Man of the Match

1️⃣ Goal

1️⃣ Assist



Scores on @JamTarts debut



Hearts win their first game in 1️⃣2️⃣ meetings v Rangers, since May 2017



Daniel Stendel wins his 1st SP game as Hearts Manager pic.twitter.com/CVQjCenTb6 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 26, 2020

"I only came in yesterday and didn't know if I was going to be starting, but the gaffer put me in and thankfully we got the victory," Boyce told Sky Sports.

"I had a dead leg and would've come off if big Toby [Sibbick] hadn't got injured!"

It was the slice of good fortune that has deserted Hearts until now, and they will hope this famous win is the springboard to safety.

'Hearts have to build on this win'

Steven Naismith restores parity with a precise finish into the far corner

Analysis from Sky Sports' Neil McCann

"This could have gone the other way for Hearts and been the worst possible game for them to be playing at this moment in time.

"When they conceded the first goal, I thought the roof could have caved in but there was a character and energy about them that really unsettled Rangers.

"It's the second-lowest possession that Rangers have enjoyed this season - the other was Celtic - and they weren't allowed to play their short passing game.

"This won't have a big impact if they don't build on it, but this gives them belief and the dressing-room will be flying right now."

What's next?

Hearts travel to face St Johnstone next Saturday at 3pm. Rangers host Ross County in their game in hand on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm. Gerrard's side then take on Aberdeen at Ibrox next Saturday at 3pm.