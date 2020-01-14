Conor Gallagher trains with Chelsea after recall from Charlton loan

0:22 Conor Gallagher trained with Chelsea as he waits for news on his future Conor Gallagher trained with Chelsea as he waits for news on his future

Conor Gallagher has been recalled by Chelsea from his loan spell at Championship club Charlton.

The 19-year-old trained with Chelsea's first team on Tuesday morning at Cobham as he waits to see what his future holds.

Gallagher has been reportedly linked with a loan move to Premier League clubs Burnley and Norwich for the second half of the season after impressing in the Championship scoring six goals in 20 matches.

Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year was rewarded with a move to Charlton in August where he could play regular senior football.

His performances this season have earned him a call-up to the England U21 squad.

Gallagher revealed he was in regular contact with Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard through the first half of the season and the decision has now been made to cut short his loan with the Addicks.

Olivier Giroud was also at Cobham despite being linked with a move away

Olivier Giroud was also at Chelsea training with a move to Italian club Inter Milan still not finalised.

The Frenchman has started just two Premier League games this season.

