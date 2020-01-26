Jean-Kevin Augustin: Leeds United sign RB Leipzig striker on loan

Jean-Kevin Augustin has joined Leeds on loan until the end of the season

Leeds United have signed RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old will wear the number 29 shirt for the club, who have the option to sign the player on a permanent basis at the end of the loan deal.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was in the market for a replacement for Eddie Nketiah after the on-loan striker was recalled by Arsenal.

Augustin was on Aston Villa and Crystal Palace's radar back in the summer, with Nice also keen before he joined Ligue 1 rivals Monaco on loan.

The France U21 international fell out of favour at Leipzig, who bought him from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The forward enjoyed his best season to date under current Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl in his debut campaign in Germany, scoring 12 goals with seven assists in 37 appearances.

However, he struggled to hold down a regular first-team place in the 2018/19 season, scoring three goals in 17 Bundesliga appearances as Leipzig finished third to secure Champions League football.

Augustin becomes Leeds' third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of Elia Caprile and Ian Poveda.

