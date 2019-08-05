Jean-Kevin Augustin: Crystal Palace and Aston Villa consider moves for RB Leipzig striker

Jean-Kevin Augustin scored three times for for RB Leipzig in 17 Bundesliga appearances last season

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are considering moves for RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, Sky Sports News understands.

Ligue 1 rivals Nice and Monaco are also understood to be keen on the 22-year old striker, who moved to the Red Bull Arena in 2017 on a five-year deal.

Sky Sports News understands Leipzig are willing to sell the France U21 international, but would be looking to recoup the £15m they paid PSG for the striker two years ago.

Augustin has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place and scored three goals in 17 Bundesliga appearances last season as Leipzig finished third place to secure Champions League football.

The forward enjoyed his best season to date under Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl in his debut campaign in Germany, scoring 12 goals with seven assists in 37 appearances.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday - and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Also See:

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.