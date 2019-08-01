Aston Villa still in the market ahead of Premier League return

Dean Smith has already signed 12 players this summer

Aston Villa remain active in this summer's transfer market and want to further strengthen their squad, despite spending more than £140m on 12 new signings already, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky Sports News has been told Dean Smith is keen to add two more players to his squad before the window closes at 5pm next Thursday.

Earlier in this window, Sky sources indicated Villa were interested in Brentford duo Said Benrahma and Neil Maupay, with Smith confident that both of his former players at Griffin Park could make the step up needed to perform in the Premier League.

While Villa have balked at the £20m asking fee for both Maupay and Benrahma, they could still yet approach Brentford to try to strike a deal, although it is understood they also have other targets.

Villa completed a double-signing on Thursday with Marvelous Nakamba's arrival from Club Brugge coming shortly after the club announced the capture of Tom Heaton from Burnley.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday, August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!