Tyrone Mings: John Terry is the perfect mentor at Aston Villa

John Terry has been 'perfect' to work under for Tyrone Mings

Tyrone Mings says John Terry is the "perfect mentor" at Aston Villa after the defender completed a move from Bournemouth this summer.

Mings spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park, but signed permanently from Bournemouth this month after the Midlands club's promotion to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old says Terry, who won five Premier League titles as a player, is one of the best coaches he could ask to work under.

Mings said: "[He gives me] a lot of criticism! But he's almost the perfect mentor for me at this stage of my career and this stage of my development.

Terry has been assistant head coach to Dean Smith at Villa since his retirement in 2018

"He's somebody that's been there, done it and seen everything there is to see.

"He's the perfect person for me to learn from and he's really helped me in the short amount of time we've worked together.

"He sets high standards and small things, which I wouldn't even think of, he picks up on."

Mings is one of ten new signings at Aston Villa after their promotion, with the club spending over £100 million.

"Fulham is one example where teams spend big and, ultimately, they got relegated. But there's been more examples in recent years where teams have spent a fair bit of money and stayed up." Mings on comparisons with Fulham

But the defender, who kept six clean sheets in 15 games in the Championship for Villa at the end of last season, believes that the club can succeed where others have failed in their return to the top-flight.

"This is a big club with big ambitions. We have to aim as high as possible. I've got every faith in the squad that we'll have a successful season.

"Fulham is one example where teams spend big and, ultimately, they got relegated.

"But there's been more examples in recent years where teams have gone up, spent a fair bit of money and stayed up.

1:40 Tyrone Mings told the Good Morning Transfers panel that Villa feels like home after completing a permanent move from Bournemouth Tyrone Mings told the Good Morning Transfers panel that Villa feels like home after completing a permanent move from Bournemouth

"So, whilst I don't think it necessarily guarantees success, we didn't really have much of a choice when you look at the amount of players from last season's squad that were released.

"It was something that we had to do."

Another one of those new additions was the Brazilian striker Wesley, who was signed for £22 million from Club Brugge.

1:17 Highlights of Aston Villa's 5-1 win over Walsall in a pre-season friendly, including Wesley's brace Highlights of Aston Villa's 5-1 win over Walsall in a pre-season friendly, including Wesley's brace

The forward scored two goals in Villa's 4-2 win over Walsall on Wednesday, and Mings has given his assessment of the frontman.

"He's a handful! He's a very strong guy, a very big guy, technically he's very good," he said.

"I think he offers us something different and I think he'll add a lot to the team. He's a striker, a no.9, something which you don't see too much of these days.

"I may have given him a few 'Welcome to Aston Villa' tackles - but he gives as good as he gets!"