Tyrone Mings joins Aston Villa from Bournemouth

Tyrone Mings has joined Aston Villa on a permanent basis

Tyrone Mings has completed his permanent move to Aston Villa from Bournemouth, Sky sources understand.

The deal is worth an initial £20m, which could rise to £25m according to Sky sources, and sees Mings become Villa's sixth signing of the summer after impressing while on loan at the club during the second half of last season.

The 26-year-old played a key role in Villa's promotion to the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, making 18 appearances, with a formal announcement on the transfer expected later on Monday.

