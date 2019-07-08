Aston Villa end interest in Stoke's Jack Butland

Jack Butland wants to leave Stoke and return to the Premier League

Aston Villa have ended their pursuit of Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland, Sky Sports News understands.

Stoke are not prepared to budge from their £25m valuation of Butland, who has made it clear he wants to leave the club,

The England goalkeeper still has two years left on his Stoke contract, but the club's Player of the Season is keen on a move back to the Premier League - or abroad - in order to improve his chances with the national team.

Villa are not prepared to pay that much for the England 'keeper, but remain in the market for a new goalkeeper during the current transfer window.

It is understood that other Villa transfer targets are expected to take up the rest of Dean Smith's transfer budget.

Bournemouth are also interested in signing Butland, but like Villa are not prepared to meet Stoke's asking price at present.

Tyrone Mings was on loan at Aston Villa from Bournemouth last season

Bournemouth central defender Tyrone Mings is expected to complete his move to Villa on Monday, after the two clubs agreed a £20m fee, rising to a possible £25m depending on Mings' success at Villa Park.

Sky Sports News have also been told that Villa are also interested in signing Egyptian midfielder Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan - who's also known as Trezeguet.

Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan is a target for Aston Villa

Villa's officials have been watching the 24-year-old's performances at the African Cup of Nations, and negotiations with his club - Turkish side Kasimpasa - are ongoing.

