Aston Villa agree £25m Tyrone Mings fee with Bournemouth

Tyrone Mings celebrates following Aston Villa's play-off final win over Derby

Aston Villa have agreed a fee which could rise to £25m with Bournemouth for the signing of defender Tyrone Mings, according to Sky sources.

Mings is expected to complete contract negotiations with the newly-promoted Premier League side by Monday.

Sky Sports News understands he will not be required to undergo a medical, having spent last season on loan at Villa Park.

Mings joined Dean Smith's side on loan in the 2019 January transfer window and played a key part in the club's promotion to the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, making 18 appearances.

Villa signed Matt Targett for an undisclosed fee earlier this week

Aston Villa have already completed the signing of Southampton left-back Matt Targett for an undisclosed fee.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understands that Villa are among the clubs interested in signing goalkeeper Alex McCarthy from Southampton.

