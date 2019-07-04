Southampton's Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy up for sale

Southampton goalkeepers Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster could both leave

Southampton are willing to listen to offers for two goalkeepers, Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy, Sky Sports News understands.

The 31-year-old Forster dropped to third choice at St Mary's last season and made only one Premier League appearance in a 3-0 loss to West Ham, while McCarthy lost the No 1 spot to Angus Gunn.

Forster, capped six times by England, became one of Southampton's highest earners in 2017 when he signed a five-year contract, and once-capped McCarthy is another top earner at the club after penning a four-year deal last summer.

Forster has only made one appearance last season in all competitions

McCarthy, 29, is understood to be attracting interest from other Premier League clubs including Aston Villa, who want a new goalkeeper.

Liverpool have reportedly also been considering McCarthy as a potential back-up to Alisson, with Simon Mignolet's future at Anfield uncertain.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is looking to trim the wage bill and make room for new signings, with strikers Charlie Austin and Sam Gallagher also available for the right price - West Brom reportedly want Austin, while Wigan and Blackburn are interested in Gallagher.

1:13 Hasenhuttl said in January that Austin could leave during the transfer window Hasenhuttl said in January that Austin could leave during the transfer window

