Danny Ings completes move from Liverpool to Southampton

Danny Ings spent last season on loan at Southampton

Danny Ings has completed his permanent transfer from Liverpool to Southampton.

Ings initially joined Southampton on a season-long loan in August, with the Saints also agreeing to sign the striker on a permanent three-year deal on July 1.

Sky sources understand Liverpool will receive a guaranteed £18m fee for Ings, with a possible further £2m payment based on appearances for Southampton.

"Liverpool FC can confirm Danny Ings has now completed the formalities of his permanent transfer to Southampton," read a statement released by the Reds on Monday.

"Everybody at Liverpool would like to once again thank Danny for his contribution to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future career."

Ings scored eight goals in 24 games for the Saints

Ings scored eight goals in 24 appearances for Southampton last season and the England international says the upcoming campaign is most exciting of his career.

"Obviously, being here for a season already, I felt like it was very up and down for me personally, with a few niggles and small injuries, and that was off the back of not having a strong pre-season going into the season," Ings said.

"Now I've signed permanently, I feel great. I've looked after myself over the summer and I'm just raring to go for the new season.

"Personally, it's a big season for me. I feel like it's my most exciting really.

"The last few years have been very up and down for me, but now I've looked after myself over this summer and I'm really looking forward to it and hopefully great things can come from it."