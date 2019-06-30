Liverpool 'focused' on Premier League win next season, says owner John Henry

John Henry also owns Boston Red Sox, The Boston Globe and is the co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing

Liverpool's owner John Henry says the club are "focused on winning the Premier League next season", after missing out on the title by a single point to Manchester City in 2018/19.

The title race went down to the final day of the Premier League season last term, a 2-0 victory at home to Wolves was not enough to prevent Pep Guardiola's side from sealing back-to-back top titles, after they defeated Brighton 4-1 on May 12.

Lifting the Champions League for the sixth time in Liverpool's history after a 2-0 win against Tottenham in Madrid just under three weeks later helped dispel any lingering disappointment from the finale to the Reds' Premier League campaign.

Henry, who attended the final at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, says that continental success is more important to him as an owner, but insists that Liverpool have the ability to end a near 30-year wait for a domestic league title.

0:44 Sepp van den Berg says he is excited to have joined Liverpool, who he believes is the biggest club in the world, at the age of 17 Sepp van den Berg says he is excited to have joined Liverpool, who he believes is the biggest club in the world, at the age of 17

"To me winning in Europe is bigger than winning in England but I think it's true the fans want it," Henry said.

"I know we're going to be focused on winning the Premier League next year."

Despite being pipped to the Premier League by domestic treble winners City, Henry said he was pleased with Jurgen Klopp's side's achievements over the course of the last campaign.

"Our guys gave it their all from the first day of the season to the last. It's a long season, they played up to their capabilities and just gave so much effort.

"It didn't matter who the opponent was, they out-ran every opponent and I felt they deserved to walk away with a trophy.

"We walked away with the biggest one so I'm very happy."

1:02 Divock Origi says he and his representatives will hold talks with Liverpool over a new contract once the international break is over Divock Origi says he and his representatives will hold talks with Liverpool over a new contract once the international break is over

On the squad balance ahead of 2019/20, Henry commented on the need to have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana back and "healthy", and predicted that Champions League final scorer Divock Origi may be given more game time next season.

"It's not up to me but I would guess we will see more of Divock (Origi) next year," said Henry.

"I think he brings something special, he comes with power and speed and brings in scoring

"I feel really good about next year."