Liverpool sell Rafael Camacho to Sporting Clube de Portugal for £5m

Rafael Camacho made two first-team appearances for Liverpool

Liverpool have completed the sale of youth-team player Rafael Camacho to Sporting Clube de Portugal for £5m.

The 19-year-old, who made his first-team debut last season with substitute appearances in the FA Cup at Wolves and at home to Crystal Palace, had turned down the offer of a new contract.

He has secured a return to his homeland but as part of the move Liverpool negotiated £2m-worth of add-ons, dependent on league and European success, with a 20 per cent sell-on clause and a buy-back option.

Camacho joined Liverpool from Manchester City in 2015

Camacho, who joined on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015 despite also having a trial at Manchester United, is understood to have verbally agreed to his new contract in January on the proviso he could be loaned out but a temporary move never materialised.

Having refused to speak to Wolves, Schalke and AC Milan because of concerns over game time, Liverpool then wanted to loan him out this season with the risk of losing the player for £270,000 compensation next summer.

Camacho, however, preferred a permanent move to Sporting, who had agreed a failed loan deal in January, and so the club reluctantly agreed to the sale with the view that he would realise more long-term value playing in Lisbon.

