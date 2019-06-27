Liverpool sign Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle

Liverpool unveil new signing Sepp van den Berg at Melwood

Liverpool have signed 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg from Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle.

Van den Berg's transfer will be formally completed on July 1, with Liverpool understood to be paying an initial £1.3m.

The fee for the Netherlands U19 centre-back could eventually rise above £4m, depending on how many Premier League and European appearances he goes on to make for the Champions League holders.

Sepp van den Berg has represented the Netherlands at U19 level

Van den Berg has revealed Liverpool's interest came as a surprise to him, admitting to Liverpool's official website: "I couldn't believe it, I thought it was a joke!

"I was really happy and, to be honest, I was a little bit scared at first because such a big club had interest in me.

"So, I was a little bit scared but eventually I was really excited."

After making Van den Berg their first signing of the summer, Liverpool insist that while they will be looking to develop him, he is not considered an 'academy' signing.

Van den Berg made his Eredivisie debut at the age of 16 in March 2018 and went on to make 15 league appearances for PEC Zwolle.

The defender has established himself in the Dutch youth side, starting each of their last three European U19 Championship qualifiers.

Van den Berg has described himself as "calm with the ball" and admitted he hopes to learn from Virgil van Dijk, as well as boss Jurgen Klopp.

Van den Berg says he is excited about the prospect of learning from Virgil van Dijk

"I am calm with the ball, I am quite quick and can run, but I came here especially to improve myself more," he said, when asked about his qualities. "I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here.

"I was thinking about (the idea of) training with Virgil. For me he is the best defender in the world right now, so I can learn a lot from him.

"Of course, the trainer (Klopp) is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful - and also one of the reasons I came here."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.