Leroy Sane remains Bayern Munich's top transfer target this summer despite a recent lack of progress on a deal, according to Sky in Germany.

According to Sky sources, the 23-year-old Germany international has reservations on a return to the Bundesliga having left Schalke to join Manchester City in 2016.

It is understood that Bayern's other transfer business in the summer window is dependent on whether they can secure a deal to sign Sane.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently said the club have yet to make an offer for Sane and will not do so until the player himself gives a signal of intent over his future.

Sane made 46 appearances in all competitions for City in 2018/19, scoring 16 goals, but started just 21 of their 38 Premier League games.

Bayern may wait until next summer to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is the first back-up option to Sane for the Bundesliga champions, according to Sky in Germany.

Both clubs have agreed a deal and personal terms, but Bayern could hold off on a deal in order to sign Werner on a free transfer next summer.

Bayern are also still keen on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, but the Blues still have no intention to of selling the 18-year-old.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is still a target for Bayern

