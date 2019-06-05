Manchester City's Leroy Sane needs to decide on Bayern Munich transfer, says Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge described Manchester City's Leroy Sane as an 'exciting' player

Bayern Munich are waiting for Leroy Sane to make a decision regarding his future at Manchester City, says club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The Bundesliga club's president, Uli Hoeness, confirmed last month Sane is a player the German champions are interested in signing this summer after losing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Meanwhile, City want Sane to sign a new contract, with the Premier League champions having been in discussions with the winger since September last year.

1:21 With Leroy Sane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season With Leroy Sane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season

Rummenigge says Bayern have yet to make an offer for the Germany international and will not do so until the player himself gives a signal of intent over his future.

"We haven't made an offer for Leroy Sane. It hasn't come that far yet. At first, the player has to decide whether he can imagine coming to Bayern," Rummenigge told BILD.

"If that's the case, then we'll go into concrete negotiations with Manchester City.

Sane started just 21 out of City's 38 Premier League games last season

"The player is the most important factor. Apparently, Leroy hasn't decided yet. Hasan Salihamidzic [the sporting director of Bayern Munich] leads the talks in this regard.

"I think the player is exciting. Both in terms of footballing quality and as a type."

Sane made 46 appearances in all competitions for City in 2018/19, scoring 16 goals, but started just 21 of their 38 Premier League games.

