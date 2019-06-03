Leroy Sane's valuation by Man City 'insane', says Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness

Leroy Sane scored 16 goals in 46 appearances for Manchester City in 2018/19

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness admits Leroy Sane is unlikely to join the club this summer because the Manchester City winger would cost an "insane" amount of money.

Hoeness confirmed last month that Sane is a player the German champions are interested in signing this summer after losing Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery.

City want Sane to sign a new contract and an offer remains on the table, with the Premier League champions having been in discussions with the winger since September last year.

And Hoeness concedes it is looking increasingly unlikely that City will be persuaded to sell the 23-year-old, who joined them from Schalke in 2016 for £37m.

"It is unlikely that it will work," Hoeness told Kicker. "It's about sums, they're insane."

Uli Hoeness is not hopeful of bringing Sane to Bayern

Sane made 46 appearances in all competitions for City in 2018/19, scoring 16 goals, but started just 21 of their 38 Premier League games.

Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus stated last month he was sure Sane would return to the Bundesliga this summer because Pep Guardiola was "not really satisfied" with him.