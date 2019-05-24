Leroy Sane wanted by Bayern Munich, says club president

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich club president Uli Hoeness has confirmed Manchester City's Leroy Sane is a player the German champions are interested in signing.

On Thursday, when asked if Bayern were keen on bringing Sane back to the Bundesliga, Hoeness said: "Yes, we are dealing with that name at the moment."

City want Sane to sign a new contract and an offer remains on the table, having been in discussions with the player since September last year.

Bayern are looking for replacements for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, both of whom are leaving the club after Saturday's German cup final against RB Leipzig.

Sane signed for City in 2016 from Schalke for £37m, and he was instrumental in their first Premier League title success under Pep Guardiola in 2017-18.

But he has been less influential as City completed a domestic treble this term, having been left out of Germany's ill-fated World Cup campaign altogether last summer.

Sane made 21 Premier League starts and 10 further appearances from the bench, but scored 10 Premier League goals and six more in cup competitions.