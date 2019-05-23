Vincent Kompany chosen as Anderlecht boss after six-hour meeting, says Frank Arnesen

1:31 Vincent Kompany outlined his vision and philosophy in a six-hour meeting, says Anderlecht technical director Frank Arnesen Vincent Kompany outlined his vision and philosophy in a six-hour meeting, says Anderlecht technical director Frank Arnesen

Vincent Kompany convinced Anderlecht to appoint him as their player-manager after a six-hour meeting where he outlined his vision, says technical director Frank Arnesen.

The Belgium international ended an 11-year stay at Manchester City after winning an unprecedented domestic treble last weekend and signed a three-year deal with boyhood club Anderlecht.

Anderlecht missed out on European qualification for the first time in 56 years on the day Kompany was appointed and Arnesen, who took the decision along with owner Marc Coucke and sports director Michael Verschueren, believes the 33-year-old can help lift the club from the "floor".

Arnesen feared it would be a risk for both the player and club when Kompany was first suggested by Coucke and Vershueren as a candidate, after an earlier discussion with the Belgian on a visit to Manchester, but says he was quickly won over on a second visit.

"We went to City and we had a meeting with [Kompany] for six hours," Arnesen told Sky Sports News. "I was really amazed and when we went home after this meeting I fully agreed.

Anderlecht's chairman Marc Coucke and technical director Frank Arnesen took the decision to bring back Vincent Kompany

"There are so many ups and so few downs. Anderlecht is on the floor at the moment. That is why I came in four months ago. Vincent as a player will not bring us one step ahead, [but] maybe three, four steps ahead. We have no leaders.

"Everything football-wise is fantastic [with his appointment]. I was very impressed with his explanation about the philosophy, how we will do and what he is doing.

"I said I am in {to Coucke and Vershueren] and then Vincent said I will do it about four weeks ago."

Kompany, who left Anderlecht to join Hamburg in 2006, won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups at City and Arnesen says the defender is "something special".

Reflecting on the goodwill and excitement Kompany's announcement has brought in Belgium, Arnesen said: "Vincent is Anderlecht, Anderlecht, Anderlecht.

"But even other clubs have a recognition of his knowledge, his way of playing, his way of behaving. That is beyond being only a player for Anderlecht.

"In the future I think it will be great for other players to see something [like this] happen. All of us have our fingers crossed that we will succeed."