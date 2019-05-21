Vincent Kompany back in Belgium squad after becoming Anderlecht player-manager

Vincent Kompany has been named in the Belgium squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers, two days after announcing his new role as player-manager of Anderlecht.

Kompany revealed on Sunday he would be leaving Manchester City after 11 years at the club, before unveiling plans to return to his boyhood club in his first steps into professional management.

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has not been deterred from including the 33-year-old in his 28-man squad for the upcoming June fixtures against Scotland and Kazakhstan following his career-switch.

"I spoke to Kompany after he made his decision and he will do everything to make the squad for Euro 2020," said Martinez.

"We all know this will be a difficult job to combine. We need to wait. To get a player as Kompany back to the Belgian Pro League is fantastic."

Speaking on Sunday, Martinez said: "We are all delighted with the news of Kopmany in his new position.

"He has always shown the qualities needed to take into management and I have no doubt the next chapter will be a success for him. We always support our players in their new challenges as their careers evolve.

"Like all the players he will be judged on his form for participation in the National Team. We are looking forward to working with him for the June qualifiers after his impressive form finishing the season with Manchester City."

Belgium 28-man squad for Euro Qualifiers

Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Divock Origi have been included in the squad for the games which kick off just a week after the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool on June 1.

Belgium host Kazakhstan on June 8, before taking on Scotland on June 11.

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels, Hendrik Van Crombrugge

Defenders

Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Vincent Kompany, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen

Midfielders

Yannick Carrasco, Timothy Castagne, Nacer Chadli, Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Meunier, Kevin De Bruyne, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel

Forwards

Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Romelu Lukaku, Divock Origi