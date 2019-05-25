Manchester City hopeful on Leroy Sane signing new contract

Leroy Sane has two years remaining on his current contract at Manchester City

Manchester City are planning to hold talks with the representatives of winger Leroy Sane in the coming days in the hope of securing him to a new contract, Sky Sports News understands.

The Germany international has two years remaining on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium and has recently attracted interest from Bayern Munich.

City remain hopeful of convincing Sane to sign an extension and will attempt to reach an agreement during the talks.

Bayern are looking for replacements for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, both of whom are leaving the club after Saturday's German Cup final against RB Leipzig.

When asked if Bayern were interested in signing Sane, the Bundesliga club's president Uli Hoeness said: "Yes, we are dealing with that name at the moment."

Sane scored 16 goals for City during the 2018/19 campaign

The 23-year-old joined City from Schalke for £37m in 2016 and has helped Pep Guardiola's side win back-to-back Premier League titles over the past two seasons.

Sane scored 16 goals in 47 matches during the 2018/19 campaign as City became the first English club to complete the domestic treble after winning the League Cup and FA Cup as well as the Premier League.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.