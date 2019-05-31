Ilkay Gundogan will not be sold by Manchester City this summer

Ilkay Gundogan has 12 months remaining on his contract at Manchester City

Manchester City will not allow Ilkay Gundogan to leave the club this summer, even if it means losing him on a free transfer in 12 months' time, Sky Sports News understands.

The 28-year-old midfielder has a contract until the end of next season and talks over a new deal looked to have hit a stalemate back in March when Gundogan openly admitted he was considering running down his contract ahead of a new challenge.

Sky Sports News understands more talks are planned over a contract extension and City are becoming increasingly confident he will sign a new deal with the club.

But, if Gundogan does decide his future is away from the Etihad Stadium, City are prepared to let him leave for nothing next summer and will not try to cash-in now.

Pep Guardiola is hoping to keep Gundogan at the Etihad Stadium

City signed the Germany international from Borussia Dortmund for £20m in 2016 and he has since featured 106 times for the club, scoring 16 times.

Gundogan has been a key competent for Pep Guardiola over the past two seasons, helping City win successive Premier League titles as well as a historic domestic treble during the 2018/19 campaign.

