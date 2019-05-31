Sergio Aguero retains desire for Independiente return once Manchester City contract ends

0:18 Sergio Aguero appears to have confirmed he will spend the next two seasons at Manchester City, before returning to his boyhood club Independiente in Argentina Sergio Aguero appears to have confirmed he will spend the next two seasons at Manchester City, before returning to his boyhood club Independiente in Argentina

Sergio Aguero says he still intends to return to his boyhood club Independiente in Argentina before retiring, after he has completed his Manchester City contract.

The 30-year-old signed a one-year contract extension to remain at the Etihad until June 2021 and has reiterated his desire to rejoin the side he started his career at in his native Argentina.

Aguero left Independiente to join Atletico Madrid in 2006 before moving to City five years later for £38m and has since gone on to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

Sergio Aguero has scored 231 goals in all competitions since joining Manchester City in 2011

"Obviously the fans [of Independiente] are excited about the return, but I have a contract with Manchester City and I try to focus on these two years that I have got left," Aguero said.

"Then later I will see [what I'll do] but obviously, the Rojo [Independiente] is always my priority."

Aguero celebrates with the Premier League trophy - one of three trophies he won at City this season

Aguero has not played for Argentina since last summer's World Cup but will make his comeback for the national team at next month's Copa America in Brazil.

The striker scored 32 goals in all competitions this season and helped City win a historic domestic treble.