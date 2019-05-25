Joao Felix says he is happy at Benfica amid Man City transfer speculation

Benfica's Joao Felix has been a breakthrough star in Portugal this season

Joao Felix says he is happy at Benfica amid speculation of a summer move to Manchester City.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been a breakthrough star in the Portuguese Primeira this season, scoring 20 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

City see him as a long-term successor to David Silva, according to Sky Sports, as the Spaniard enters the final year of his contract with the Premier League champions.

However, the Portugal U21 international, who was called up to the senior squad for next month's Nations League finals, says he is settled at the club.

Felix told the club website: "I'm good here, I'm very happy, I love the club. I adore these fans who adore me.

"I want to enjoy the moment, play ball, have fun doing what I like, and then, over time, things happen naturally. I am very happy in Benfica."

Felix, whose contract has a release clause of £105m, also spoke of his close relationship with Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira - who would have to sanction any move away.

"The relationship is very good, he always makes me feel at ease," Felix added.

"We have been talking a lot in recent times, he has cherished me a lot, he likes me very much.

"He says he treats me like a son, and I believe he does. He's a great person and I really like him too."

Felix is a player Benfica are not prepared to sell at any price

And Benfica's executive manager Domingos Soares de Oliveira echoed his player's intention by saying the club would not welcome any approach for him.

"The goal is to keep the squad," De Oliveira told TVI24. "If someone hits €100m (£88m) for Felix, the intention is not to sell.

"€100m is a lot of money, there has never been a player sold for that amount in Portugal, but the goal is to win on the pitch and we will do everything in that direction.

"Today, if they do not beat the €120m (£105m), the player stays."