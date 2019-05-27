Lyon's Houssem Aouar keen to play for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has previously described Houssem Aouar as an 'incredible' player

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has admitted he would be interested in playing under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Aouar, who has been linked with the domestic treble winners, received praise from Guardiola after City and Lyon drew 2-2 in this season's Champions League group stage.

The City boss described the France U21 international midfielder as "incredible."

Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with the France U21 international

The 20 year-old has seven goals and eight assists in 37 Ligue 1 appearances this season, and has also featured seven times in the Champions League.

When asked by Canal Plus if he would want to play for City, Aouar said: "You wouldn't like to go to City?

"It is a great European club and all players have this urge to play for the biggest European clubs, which in addition is led by Guardiola, who for me is a reference as a coach.

"Guardiola has seen everything before. It is extremely good to play his teams and that's what I like, his way of seeing football."

Aouar, who has four years remaining on his current contract, came through the academy at Lyon and for the moment is eager for a bigger role in the team.

"I'm still under contract with Lyon, I would like to leave a mark on the history of this club," he said.

"After this season there is a new direction, a new coach [Sylvinho]. We will have to sit down and discuss the role I can have. I'm ready to have a technical leadership role."