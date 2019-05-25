Nabil Fekir to leave Lyon this summer, says club president Jean-Michel Aulas

Lyon will allow Nabil Fekir to leave the club this summer

Nabil Fekir will be allowed to leave Lyon this summer, the French club's president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed.

The 25-year-old looked set to join Liverpool last summer for £53m before negotiations between the clubs ended.

It was reported elsewhere that Fekir had undergone a medical and agreed personal terms, only for the deal not to be completed.

But, with 12 months remaining on his contract at Lyon, Aulas says the club intend to cash-in on the France international ahead of next season.

Following Friday's 3-2 victory over Nimes, Aulas said: "Effectively, Nabil is outside [of the two departures expected], because we have an understanding that he can go.

Fekir has only 12 months remaining on his contract at Lyon

"Thanks Nabil for bringing what he brought, we have an understanding to let him go."

Fekir has failed to recapture the same prolific form he showed during the 2017/18 campaign, where he scored 23 goals in 39 matches, but still netted 12 times this season as Lyon secured Champions League qualification with a third-place finish in Ligue 1.

