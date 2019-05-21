England forward Nikita Parris joins Lyon after leaving Manchester City

1:48 The WSL's all-time top scorer Nikita Parris talks about her move from Manchester City to Lyon The WSL's all-time top scorer Nikita Parris talks about her move from Manchester City to Lyon

Nikita Parris has agreed a move to European champions Lyon.

The 25-year old England forward joins the French club on a free transfer, having left Manchester City after four years there.

Parris, who won the Football Writers' Player of the Year Award last month, is expected to be one of Phil Neville's key England players at this summer's World Cup in France.

Lyon, who won their fourth consecutive Champions League last weekend, also have British players Lucy Bronze, Izzy Christiansen and Jess Fishlock in their squad.

Toxteth-born Parris began her career with Everton, where she broke into the first team at just 16 years old.

She spent four more years with Everton before joining City initially on loan in 2015 and then made the switch permanent in 2016, going on to score 36 goals for the club.

Parris has 32 caps and 11 goals for England, having represented her country at every youth level from U17 to U23.