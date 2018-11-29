Pep Guardiola heaps praise on 'incredible' Houssem Aouar

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Lyon youngster Houssem Aouar.

After his side drew 2-2 in Lyon on Tuesday night to secure their place in the Champions League last 16, Guardiola said the 20-year-old "is incredible".

British newspapers have claimed Aouar - an attacking midfielder - is wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal, as well as Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola thinks Lyon have a bunch of exciting young players.

Guardiola said: "Houssem Aouar is a very good player. He is incredible.

"We talk a lot about (Tanguy) Ndombele, but Aouar is also excellent. He's always very calm with the ball at his feet, with an excellent technical quality.

"Lyon really has a very good team. There are young people full of quality and I think the team is in place tactically.

Manchester City fought back twice to draw 2-2 in Lyon and qualify for the last-16.

"I think we can congratulate them, we have had absences tonight, but we have to congratulate them."

Aouar - a France U21 international - joined Lyon as a youth from AC Villeurbanne and broke into the first team in April 2017.