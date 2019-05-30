La Liga president renews his attack on Manchester City

La Liga president Javier Tebas says European club competition reform would be "lethal"

La Liga president Javier Tebas has renewed his attack on Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain by urging UEFA to stop what he describes as "financial doping" in football.

City face a possible season-long Champions League ban if UEFA find them guilty of breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

In March, German publication Der Spiegel released files, including hacked emails, from Football Leaks which appeared to show City inflating sponsorship income. City deny any wrongdoing.

Tebas - who recently accused City and PSG of "ruining football" by using money generated from petrol and gas - said: "UEFA should try to stop this financial doping.

"I am very worried. I think the phenomenon of the state clubs are attacking or controlling the institution itself."

Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has already described Tebas' criticisms as "hypocritical" and "ironic" and insisted City "will unquestionably prevail" in the UEFA investigation.

1:09 Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says they will beat UEFA probe. (Credit: CityTV) Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says they will beat UEFA probe. (Credit: CityTV)

Tebas also attacked the proposed changes to the Champions League format.

In a plan presented by UEFA to European leagues this month, 24 out of the 32 teams in the Champions League group stage would retain their places for the following season, as promotion and relegation are introduced into three tiers of competition.

Europe's domestic leagues rejected the proposals saying it would benefit only a few "rich and dominant clubs".

Tebas said: "The big clubs want to change the competition...at the moment it is a very dangerous change.

"In my opinion, it is absolutely lethal for professional football in Europe, the big leagues and the small leagues."