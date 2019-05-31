Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala targeted by former club Porto

Eliaquim Mangala is wanted by former club Porto

Porto have expressed an interest in signing defender Eliaquim Mangala from Manchester City this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

Mangala joined City from Porto for £32m in 2014 - but has only made four Premier League starts in three seasons since Pep Guardiola took over as manager.

City are looking to sign a central defender this summer to replace captain Vincent Kompany, who is joining Anderlecht as player-manager.

Nicolas Otamendi is also facing an uncertain future at the Etihad, which would leave City with only two recognised central defenders in John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.

Despite this, Sky Sports News understands City are only in the market to bring in one replacement central defender this summer.

Pep Guardiola is hoping to sign a centre-back this summer

Guardiola is happy for midfielder Fernandinho to fill in defensively when required and for youngster Eric Garcia to take a more active role in the first team next season.

France international Mangala started his career at Belgium side Standard Liege before joining Porto in 2011, going on to win two Primeira Liga titles during his three seasons with the Portuguese side.

