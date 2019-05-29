Harry Maguire 'focused on England' despite Manchester United interest

1:04 Harry Maguire says he is not thinking about his club future Harry Maguire says he is not thinking about his club future

Harry Maguire is ignoring interest from Manchester United and Manchester City "to focus on England and nothing else" ahead of the Nations League finals.

The Leicester City centre-back is considered a contender to replace City's title-winning captain Vincent Kompany, while United retain an interest which began last year under former manager Jose Mourinho.

Maguire was one of the key England players to capture fans' affection en route to the World Cup semi-finals last year.

He is adamant his mind will not wander a week before Gareth Southgate's side play the Netherlands for a place in the Nations League final.

"When I'm away with England, I don't think about anything to do with club football," said the 26-year-old, when asked about United's interest.

"As soon as I wear this badge, it's really important to focus on England and nothing else. I'm fully focused on the two games coming up and that's where my head is at the moment."

'De Ligt has a big, big future'

0:32 Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt says his future will be decided after playing for the Netherlands in the Nations League Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt says his future will be decided after playing for the Netherlands in the Nations League

Maguire says he will face "the standout performer in the Premier League" in Virgil van Dijk when England play the Netherlands on June 6, but admits he has not seen much of centre-back partner Matthijs de Ligt.

It is understood Manchester United have withdrawn the interest they held in De Ligt, with many among the Old Trafford hierarchy believing he is set to join Barcelona.

"He's been a 19-year-old captain at Ajax and managed to get through to the Champions League semi-finals," said Maguire.

"I'm sure he's going to have a big, big future."

'Maddison's time will come'

Leicester team-mates Maguire and James Maddison faced each other in England training

Maguire faced Leicester team-mate James Maddison at St George's Park on Tuesday as England continued preparations by playing a training match with Aidy Boothroyd's under-21 squad.

Maddison will "have a big part to play" for England at the European U21 Championships this summer, according to Maguire, despite the disappointment of missing out on a place in the senior squad.

Maddison, the creator James Maddison created more than 100 Premier League chances this season - more than Eden Hazard.

"If he carries on playing the way he has for Leicester, I'm sure he'll be in the squads in the future," Maguire said.

Like Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, Maguire expects his club to face transfer bids for Maddison this summer.

"He's a talented boy, got everything going for him," Maguire added. "Leicester is a great club for him, I think he'll learn from being at Leicester and keep improving.

"They might have some bids come in for him but I'm sure Leicester will want to keep hold of him and keep improving him for next season."