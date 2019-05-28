Declan Rice says England confidence is high for Nations League success

1:34 Declan Rice is hopeful England can 'do the business' at the Nations League and is full of confidence after a breakthrough season at West Ham. Declan Rice is hopeful England can 'do the business' at the Nations League and is full of confidence after a breakthrough season at West Ham.

Declan Rice is full of confidence and swagger as he looks to end a “whirlwind season” by helping England to Nations League success.

The 20-year-old midfielder only made his debut for Gareth Southgate's side in March after switching his international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland, but survived Monday's cuts to make the final 23-man squad for England's tournament opener against Netherlands on June 6, live on Sky Sports.

Rice's club side, West Ham, ended the Premier League campaign on a high, winning their last three matches to finish 10th in the table.

The midfielder has carried that positivity with him to St George's Park and now wants to make history by lifting the Nations League trophy in Portugal.

Rice only made his England debut in March

"At West Ham, we ended the season really well and when you come into a camp like this, you are surrounded by top players and the confidence is high," Rice said.

"I come in, I express myself, I am confident and I think that is the main thing you have got to be.

"It is massive for the whole squad and the nation to have the chance to win a first trophy since 1966."

The England camp is still without the seven members of the squad who are representing Tottenham and Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Tottenham and Liverpool's players will not join the squad until after Saturday's Champions League final

Rice admitted there had been some banter among the players ahead of Saturday's game in Madrid, but is confident the team's strong bond will not be disrupted by the result.

"I have seen first hand that the Spurs and Liverpool players get on really well," he said. "Of course they are both going to want to get an edge over each other but I am sure once that is done their focus is going to be fully on the Nations League.

"I have felt comfortable from the moment I first walked through the day for my first camp in March.

"All the lads made me feel welcome. Gareth has really got this squad together, all the lads really get on and they all make you feel really comfortable. I am grateful for that."

Rice made 38 appearances for West Ham in all competitions this season

After making an unsteady start to the season, in which he was taken off at half-time during the Hammers' 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, Rice has grown into a mainstay in Manuel Pellegrini's starting line-up and says consistency has been key to his breakthrough season.

"If I look back to the start of the season at Liverpool, I got dragged off at half-time and missed out on three or four of the next games," Rice said.

"I came back in for the Everton game and I have kicked on. It has been a whirlwind season for me and one that I have dreamed of. I have just got to take it in my stride.

"Consistency is key. I have kept myself in good shape to play pretty much every game this season.

"I have been lucky enough to have a manager who put trust in me, along with my teammates as well who have given me the confidence to go out and perform at this level."