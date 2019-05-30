Norwich City News

Norwich City sign Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts on season-long loan

Last Updated: 30/05/19 6:02pm

Manchester City's Patrick Roberts spent last season on loan at La Liga side Girona
Norwich have signed Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Girona in Spain after a successful two-season loan at Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

While at Celtic, Roberts helped the club to three Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

Roberts - a former England youth international - began his senior career at Fulham, where he broke through from the academy, before switching to City for a fee in the region of £12m in July 2015.

And although he has struggled for first-team opportunities at the Etihad, the player signed a two-year contract extension keeping him at the club until 2022 before sealing the temporary switch to Carrow Road.

On the Norwich move, Roberts said: "It's great to have the deal done. I've known about the interest for a while.

"Coming to another club is another step for me and hopefully I can learn from those experiences."

