Man City and Man Utd willing to pay £65m for Harry Maguire

Manchester City and Manchester United are set to go head to head for Harry Maguire

Manchester City and Manchester United have told Leicester they are prepared to pay £65m Harry Maguire, Sky Sports News understands.

Talks between both Manchester clubs and Leicester have been ongoing for several weeks but as yet a deal is no closer to being agreed.

Maguire is understood to be happy at Leicester and won't attempt to force a transfer, but is open to the idea of a move to one of the Premier League's leading six sides.

Leicester's position has always been that they have no desire or need to sell and would only consider a bid in excess of the £75m world-record fee paid by Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk.

Maguire has become one of the hottest properties in this summer's transfer window after his performances for Leicester and England.

0:43 Gary Neville believes Manchester United face a difficult transfer window this summer Gary Neville believes Manchester United face a difficult transfer window this summer

Pep Guardiola is under pressure to add at least one English player to his squad this summer due to the Premier League's 'homegrown' rule and has set his sights on Maguire, who shone at last year's World Cup as England reached the semi-finals.

However, City face stiff competition from their local rivals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to revamp his squad with young English talent.

Maguire joined Leicester from Hull City in 2017 for £17m and although the Foxes do not want to lose him, they are understood to have begun drawing up a list of potential successors that includes the Burnley defender and England hopeful James Tarkowski.

