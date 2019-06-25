David Silva says he will leave Manchester City at end of next season

Silva poses with the Premier League trophy after Manchester City retained the title in May

David Silva says he will leave Manchester City at the end of next season after 10 years at the club.

The 33-year-old has amassed 395 appearances since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2010 but the 2019/20 campaign looks set to be his last at the Etihad Stadium.

At a press conference in Gran Canaria, Silva told reporters that reaching a decade seems like the right time to call it a day.

Silva celebrates scoring the opening goal in Manchester City's 6-0 win against Watford in the FA Cup final

"No, this is the last one," he replied when asked if he could stay beyond next season. "Ten years for me is enough. It's the perfect time for me.

Silva signed a new one-year deal with City in March.

"Initially, City were talking about two years, but I decided to sign another one, so I finished at 10 years," the Spaniard added.

"It completes the cycle. It's a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years - that's it."

Silva, who has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during his time at City, featured in 33 league games last season as Pep Guardiola's side retained their crown as part of a domestic treble.