Vincent Kompany says he learnt a lot from Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Vincent Kompany says he learnt an "enormous amount" from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as he begins his managerial career at Anderlecht.

The Belgium central defender held his first news conference on his second day in the job, having ended his 11-year spell at Manchester City to return to his first club as player-coach.

"It was like being at university every day. He explained everything with such clarity and I learnt an enormous amount from him," said Kompany.

Kompany won the FA Cup in his final appearance for Manchester City

"I am no Guardiola by any means, let me make that clear. But I think I was a good student."

Kompany won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups with City but wouldn't be drawn as to whether he plans to return to the Etihad Stadium in the future as a manager.

"I should've expected this question and yet I'm surprised," the 33-year-old said. "Let me start with this. Let City be City under Pep, which is an awesome club and I think they will win the Champions League eventually - soon hopefully.

"And I think behind Pep there is Mikel Arteta who has a lot of knowledge, who probably is the right man to look at. I will just build my career.

Arteta has been Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City since July 2016

"I will be as driven as Pep has been or the best managers have been - that I know. Will I be as good? We'll see."

Once a dominant force in Belgian football, Anderlecht were well behind the front-runners in Belgium's top division last season and haven't won the league since the 2016-17 campaign.

"I understand that there is a lot of work, but I'm really looking forward to starting," said Kompany. "I have the chance to make my mark here and I'm proud that I have that opportunity.

"We came sixth last year, so we have to get better than five other teams in one season.But my opinion is that with a few changes we can get there. I'm convinced of that.

"I feel I can start something incredible here. People who know me know I would not start something without a plan."

That plan has already started to take shape with the appointment of Kompany's former Manchester City team-mate Craig Bellamy as Anderlecht's under-21s coach.

"We're from the same family of football in terms of how we think about development and how we think about the game," said Kompany about Bellamy's appointment.

"In reality, he's one of the guys with the biggest heart I've ever known in football so I wanted him absolutely to be part of my journey.

"For the young players what an incredible person to have around the place."

Bellamy, 39, was previously Cardiff's under-18s coach but stepped down from his role in January when allegations of bullying were made against him.

Craig Bellamy left his role as Cardiff's under-18s coach in January

Bellamy "categorically" denied the allegations and vowed to clear his name while the club conducted its investigation into the claims.

"I hear the story of a person I trust so for me I've full faith in whatever the outcome will be," said Kompany.

"He's a guy that will say what he thinks, be honest and be honest about himself as well. I really like that.

"So on top of thinking the same about football, on top of me knowing him for many years - it's a no-brainer. I've not come here to look good. I've come here to do a good job."