Craig Bellamy named Anderlecht U21 coach

Craig Bellamy has joined Anderlecht as their U21 coach on a three-year deal

Former Liverpool and Wales forward Craig Bellamy has become the coach of Anderlecht U21s.

The move reunites Bellamy with his former Manchester City team-mate Vincent Kompany, who left the Etihad Stadium last month to become player-manager at the Belgian club.

"We are very happy with Craig's arrival at RSC Anderlecht," youth director Jean Kindermans told the club's official website.

"He has a lot of experience and will be a great mentor for our youth players mentally speaking, but also in terms of football skills.

"As coach of the Under-21 team, his task will be to prepare our young talents for the first team."

Bellamy, 39, was previously Cardiff's U18 coach but stepped down from his role in January when allegations of bullying were made against him.

Bellamy "categorically" denied the allegations and vowed to clear his name while the club conducted its investigation into the claims.