Craig Bellamy denies bullying former Cardiff academy player

Craig Bellamy has temporarily stepped down as Cardiff U18s coach

Craig Bellamy has denied allegations that he bullied a former Cardiff academy player, but has temporarily stepped down from his position as U18s coach while the club carry out an investigation.

Bellamy has been accused of bullying Alfie Madden by the player's father David, who says he was forced to remove his son from Cardiff's academy because of Bellamy's behaviour.

Cardiff have opened an investigation into the complaint, and Bellamy has now released a statement saying: "I am aware of allegations that have been made against me via the media.

Bellamy took up a coaching role at Cardiff in 2014

"I understand the need for Cardiff City to undertake a full investigation in response to these allegations and - at my own suggestion - I have temporarily removed myself from my coaching position in order to co-operate fully with the club's inquiry.

"Obviously, I am saddened both by the allegations and the manner in which they were made and I categorically refute them.

"I fully expect to return to my coaching role and have sought legal advice as to my position. I will be making no further comment until the full investigation by the club has concluded."

David Madden, who is a former player and lined up for Crystal Palace in the 1990 FA Cup final, told Sky Sports News he wrote to Cardiff to raise his concerns about Bellamy.

Bellamy had two spells as a player at Cardiff, playing nearly 100 times for his hometown club

Madden says his son Alfie initially enjoyed his time at the club, but when Bellamy arrived as U18s coach, it was like "someone flicked a switch".

He also accused Bellamy of favouring Welsh players because of their nationality, and says that during a meeting with the club to discuss the allegations, Bellamy acted like a "naughty schoolboy" and appeared disinterested.

Alfie Madden joined West Ham when he left Cardiff, and has since moved to the USA after winning a university football scholarship.