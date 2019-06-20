Oleksandr Zinchenko agrees Manchester City contract extension

Oleksandr Zinchenko kisses the Premier League trophy after Manchester City retain the title

Oleksandr Zinchenko has signed a three-year contract extension with Manchester City, with the new deal running until 2024.

The Ukrainian, who joined from Russian club FC Ufa in July 2016, has made 43 appearances for City with his only goal coming in the 9-0 hammering of Burton in the EFL Cup semi-final last season.

In that time the 22-year-old has won two Premier League titles, the EFL Cup twice and the FA Cup once.

The Ukrainian was part of the Manchester City side that thrashed Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final

After only playing three times in the Premier League before the turn of the year in the 2018/19 season, Zinchenko became a regular at left-back in Pep Guardiola's side for the run-in, missing just one of their last 12 matches as City sealed back-to-back Premier League titles.

Zinchenko's new deal comes a day after Kyle Walker also extended his stay at the Etihad Stadium. Walker has agreed a two-year extension, meaning he is also contracted to the club until 2024.