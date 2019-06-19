Kyle Walker signs Manchester City contract extension

Kyle Walker has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City until 2024.

City signed Walker from Tottenham in 2017 for £50m (add-ons included) - a record for an English player at the time and the joint world-record for a defender, matching the fee Paris Saint-Germain paid Chelsea for David Luiz.

Walker was part of a stellar crop of Pep Guardiola signings in the summer of 2017, alongside Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo.

Since joining, Walker has won back-to-back Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups and a Community Shield.

Prior to helping City sealing their domestic treble triumph last season, the England defender told Sky Sports News that he "wants to become the best right-back in the world".

"I'm thrilled to have signed a new deal, playing for City has been everything I'd hoped it would be and more," Walker said.

Walker helped Man City to a domestic treble last season

"It was an easy decision. I want to be competing for trophies, playing at the highest level, and I feel I have improved hugely as a player during my time here.

"The club's vision - both on and of the pitch - matches mine perfectly and I'm looking forward to spending the next five years here, hopefully winning more silverware."

The 29-year-old began his career at Sheffield United before joining Tottenham in 2009, going on to make 150 Premier League appearances in nine seasons at White Hart Lane.

He has played 52 times for Manchester City this season, featuring in 10 Champions League games; Walker helped Pep Guardiola's side to 17 clean sheets in the league.