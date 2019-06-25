Liverpool in battle for Sepp van den Berg

Liverpool face stiff competition to sign the highly-rated centre-back

Liverpool are battling a host of big European clubs for the signing of Dutch prospect Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle.

Bayern Munich are reported to be desperate to sign the 17-year-old centre-back, Sampdoria bid £2.5m for him in January and Ajax and PSV Eindhoven are also circling.

Liverpool already have four center-backs in Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren, but view Van Den Berg as a player they can develop for the long term, while also recognising he has the potential to play first-team football immediately if required.

It's understood the club view the player as a similar project and at a similar stage of development as Joe Gomez when he signed from Charlton in 2015.

Ajax need to replace Matthijs De Ligt who is expected to leave this summer

Due to the stiff competition Liverpool face - Bayern need to replace Mats Hummels who has returned to Dortmund, Ajax are looking for a long-term replacement for Matthijs de Ligt - Van Den Berg's signing would represent a real coup for Michael Edwards and his transfer team.

The next 72 hours are likely to decide the future of the Dutch U19 international.

