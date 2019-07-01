Aston Villa sign Matt Targett from Southampton

Matt Targett has signed for Aston Villa from Southampton

Aston Villa have signed Southampton left-back Matt Targett for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old ends a 15-year association with his boyhood club as he completed a move on Monday, with Sky Sports News understanding the fee to be around £11m.

Targett becomes the fifth summer signing for Villa after permanent moves for Anwar El Ghazi, Kortney Hause, Jota and a club-record deal for striker Wesley from Club Brugge.

Head coach Dean Smith said: "We're very pleased to have Matt join us. He's a player we have been looking at for a considerable amount of time.

"He fits our criteria of being a young player with experience of playing in the Premier League and having the potential to develop further. He will help make us a stronger defensive unit and we are all looking forward to working with him."

Targett featured 21 times for Southampton last season, and made 63 appearances in total for the club since making his debut five years ago.

He spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan at Fulham, and was part of the side that beat Villa in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

